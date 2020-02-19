Outside the box in Qatar?

IndiGo to launch new daily flights to Doha
IndiGo, one of the Indian budget airlines, has announced new daily flights connecting Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, and Doha. They will start operation from March 15, 2020.
The 6E 1724, operated using A320, will leave from Bengaluru at 3:20 and will reach Doha at 5:00.
The 6E 1723 will fly from Doha at 20:05 and reach Bengaluru at 2:40. Bookings have already opened on the airline website.
Indigo had earlier announced a direct flight from Doha to Kolkata from March 1. This has now been pushed to October, according to the website.
