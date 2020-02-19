doha
Outside the box in Qatar?

Outside the box is a two day art event that invites members to think about art beyond the institution and explore the meaning in a non-art domain.

When: Saturday, February 22 at NMOQ | Sunday, February 23 at Qatar Foundation

