Papa John’s upgraded guests’ routines

Papa John’s is upgrading guests’ routines with the new Papadia – a toasty, hearty alternative to the same old sandwich routine for QR20.

The Papadia is crafted from Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen original dough and filled with delicious, fresh ingredients, a company statement said. “The Papadia is inspired by the ‘piadina’, an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy.

It combines the original Papa John’s crust that people crave along with fresh toppings, making it the best of both worlds – it’s both a pizza and a sandwich,” said Paul Fabre, SVP Product Innovation at Papa John’s. With five varieties, each hand-stretched, oven-baked and hand-folded to order, there’s a Papadia for everyone, he said.

The Philly Steak is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with sliced Philly steak, fresh-cut onions and green peppers, real cheese made from mozzarella, and Papa John’s ranch sauce.

The BBQ Chicken is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with grilled chicken, fresh-cut onions and real cheese made from mozzarella, drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ Sauce. The Italian Sausage & Pepperoni is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with pizza sauce, Italian Beef sausage, pepperoni, real cheese made from mozzarella.

The Philly Veggie is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with ranch sauce, fresh-cut onions, green peppers, mushrooms and real cheese made from mozzarella.

The Spicy Chicken Ranch is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with grilled chicken, mushroom, jalapenos, fresh-cut tomatoes and real cheese made from mozzarella, drizzled with ranch sauce.e