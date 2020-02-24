Passengers arriving in Qatar from 2 countries should stay at home for 14 days

Qatar will ask passengers arriving from Iran and South Korea to remain in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days, Qatar Airways said in a statement on Monday.

In a travel alert published on the Qatar Airways website, it said that in line with various global and local health warnings, all incoming passengers from Iran and South Korea whose final destination is Doha and are showing no symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus will be asked to stay in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days.

Passengers arriving from those countries who are showing symptoms will be transferred to the Com-municable Disease Centre at the Hamad Medical Corporation.