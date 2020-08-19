Passengers arriving in Qatar must read this

A COVID-19-negative test result as recent as 48 hours ago is a must for passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul in Turkey from Tuesday, the Qatar Airways has said.

In a tweet published on Monday, the airlines said, “Effective August 18, passengers arriving in Qatar from Istanbul, Turkey, must present a negative result of a COVID-19 medical test taken within 48 hours of arrival to Doha at an accredited medical centre.”

The passengers travelling from other gateways in Turkey to Doha will be required to take a COVID-19 medical test on arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA), it added.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has approved four testing centres in Turkey for Qatari citizens and residents to take COVID-19 tests before returning to Qatar.

The four testing centres are: – Ankara Sehir hospital – Basaksehir Cam ve Sakura Sehir hospital – Kartal Dr. Litfi Kirdar hospital – Sakarya Üniversitesi Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi

Qatar started allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return as of August 1.