Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy 5 things

Expat films women inside the bathroom The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian man to three months in prison and deported him from the country, after he was found guilty of photographing his housemates in the shower. The Public Prosecution directed him to commit a felony of coercion. In the details of the incident, the Asian man, who worked as a waiter, used his phone to photograph his housemates while bathing in various places, including the ceiling of the toilets. The man used to live in a shared residence in the Al-Muraqqabat area, accompanied by a number of people, women and men, as the