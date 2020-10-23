qatar airways
General 

Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy 5 things

admin

Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy 5 things

 

Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy:

  • The widest cabin body of any class with larger windows creating an extra spacious feel
  • The widest seats of any aircraft in its category with generous room in all classes
  • Advanced air system technology including HEPA filters which deliver optimal cabin air quality, renewing air every two-to-three minutes for more comfort and less fatigue
  • LED mood lighting which mimic a natural sunrise and sunset to help reduce the effects of jet lag
  • The quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft that includes a draft-free air circulation system resulting in a low ambient cabin noise level for a more peaceful journey