Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy 5 things
Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy 5 things
Passengers travelling on-board Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000s can enjoy:
- The widest cabin body of any class with larger windows creating an extra spacious feel
- The widest seats of any aircraft in its category with generous room in all classes
- Advanced air system technology including HEPA filters which deliver optimal cabin air quality, renewing air every two-to-three minutes for more comfort and less fatigue
- LED mood lighting which mimic a natural sunrise and sunset to help reduce the effects of jet lag
- The quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft that includes a draft-free air circulation system resulting in a low ambient cabin noise level for a more peaceful journey