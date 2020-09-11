Passengers will have to undergo a swab test

The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that passengers coming from low-risk countries will have to undergo a swab test on the sixth day after arriving in Doha. It said that Ehteraz status will be yellow till they complete their seven-day quarantine and get a negative result in the swab test.

These passengers are also required to undergo a seven day home quarantine upon arrival. If the result of a test done on the sixth day is positive, the traveller will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends at the end of that week and the traveller’s status on the Ehteraz application will change to green.