Pay Attention: You will be jailed for 3 years

Due to the recent coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Qatar initiated strict implementations of precautionary measures to curb the virus spread.

Earlier, the state has announced public gatherings ban nationwide, and just recently, it has released an awareness poster to remind all residents on the said policy. Non-compliance to the regulation will face hefty fine or imprisonment or both.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) reiterated the following kinds of the gatherings in these areas that are probihited in the country in times of Covid-19:

Corniche

Cafeterias

Gathering on terrace for prayers

All other kinds of public gatherings