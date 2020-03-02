People holding this nationality can’t enter Qatar
In the light of the spread of COVID 19, Qatar has imposed temporary entrance restriction on those coming from Egypt, reported Qatar News Agency.
“As a public health measure, the State of Qatar has imposed a temporary entrance restriction to its territories on all those who are coming from Egypt through intermediate points. The measure is temporary due to the spread of COVID-19,” the QNA quoted a Government Communications Office statement on Sunday.