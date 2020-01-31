Petrol and diesel prices for February 2020

Qatar Petroleum (QP) today announced the petrol and diesel prices for February.

QP has reduced the price for super grade petrol while keeping premium the same as in January.

Diesel will cost 5 dirhams more in February.

The price list on QP website showed that premium grade petrol will cost QR1.75 per litre in February and Super will be available for QR1.85 per litre, 5 dirhams less than January.

Diesel is priced at QR1.90 per litre, 5 dirhams more than January. It was not changed for the last five months.