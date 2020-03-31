Petroleum prices during April 2020

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has reduced the price for super and premium grade petrol for April.

The price list uploaded today on QP website showed that premium grade petrol will cost QR1.25 per litre in April, that is 35 dirhams less than the price in March and Super will be available for QR1.30 per litre, a reduction of 35 dirhams as compared with last month.

Diesel will cost 40 dirhams less in April. Diesel is priced at QR1.30 per litre.