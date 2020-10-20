Photo: A boy discovers something strange by chance

A 12-year-old boy discovered fossils, described by paleontologists, as belonging to an “important dinosaur,” according to the American “Fox News” website.

The source quoted the Canadian Nature Conservation Organization as saying that the boy made his discovery in Horseshoe Canyon, in the Canadian province of Alberta.

“In July, the ambitious 12-year-old Nathan Hrushkin and his father Dion discovered the partially exposed bones, while hiking the site,” the organization said last week in a statement.

“They sent photos of their discovery to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, which determined that the bones belonged to a hadrosaurus, also known as a duck-billed dinosaur,” the statement added.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum sent a team of experts to the site, where they discovered between 30 and 50 different bones, believed to be more than 69 million years old.

The organization explained: “All the bones collected belong to one sample, a small hadrosaur, about 3 or 4 years old.”

“While hadrosaurs are the most common fossil found in the Badlands of Alberta, this specimen is particularly noteworthy because few juvenile skeletons have been found and also because of their location in strata or rock formation.”