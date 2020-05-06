Police caught 5 years old kid driving a car (video)

Utah State Highway Patrol said on Twitter that one of its members stopped a car on Monday on suspicion that its driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but he was surprised that a five-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat.

After a member of the patrol saw a car moving slowly and swaying in one of the interstate highways, the siren sounded, so the driver stopped on the side of a smooth road.

And recorded footage of the police camera, the conversation between the individual patrol and the child and the number of views on YouTube nearly 760 thousand views.

The footage appears in the footage as he speaks to the child, saying, “Are you five years old? Then the child asks where he learned to drive and other details.

The child said that he had left his home and drove his parents’ car after arguing with his mother, who told him that she would not buy a Lamborghini car.

“He decided to get into the car and go to California to buy one by himself,” the police wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe he was short of money to buy because his wallet had only three dollars,” she joked.