Popular singer to perform tomorrow in Qatar

Mother kills her 3 sons
In a horrific crime and a mother killed her 3 children, the US authorities arrested her.
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, found 3 dead children, ages 7 months, 2 years, and 3 years, after a police report that they had problems at home.
According to the CNN website, immediately after the arrest of the mother of the murdered children, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, had confessed to the crime.
When the police came to the crime scene, theغ received Henry, her husband, and a relative, while the children were killed in the living room.
All attempts to immediately aid the children failed, and
Prices of cigarettes and soft drinks in Qatar after applying the selective tax
Cigarettes and sugary drinks become dearer
*New excise tax comes into force in Qatar
The retail prices of tobacco products and sugary drinks in Qatar have gone up considerably after shopkeepers started selling these items at revised rates which came into force Tuesday.
A new excise tax scheme on certain goods as part of a drive to limit consumption of such consumer items, while raising government funds for public services was announced in the general budget of 2019. Accordingly from January 1, excise tax is to be imposed on carbonated drinks