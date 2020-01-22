Popular singer to perform tomorrow in Qatar

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and his crew of 32 members which includes musicians, dancers and others will perform live in Doha. His collection consists of Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Bhojpuri, Urdu, Nepali and Marathi songs. He has sung more than 10,000 songs in his career and has won Indian National Film Award. The tickets for the show range from QAR 40 to QAR1000

When: Thursday, January 23 | 7:30pm

Where: Asian Town Amphitheater

