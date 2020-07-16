Possible date of Eid Al Adha 2020

Eid Al Adha is predicted to begin on Friday, July 31, according to Saudi astronomers.

According to astronomic calculations, the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja will be born on Monday and will be clearly visible after the sunset of Tuesday. This means that Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja.

The first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja and one day after Arafat Day.

Saudi Arabia will sight the crescent of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, next Monday, to determine the beginning of the month. The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent.