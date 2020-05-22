Precautions of Eid al-Fitr prayers

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) on Thursday said the decision on closing mosques and suspending congressional prayers as part of precautionary and preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) also applies to Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The Ministry said in a statement that the previous decision issued on April 22 on the continued closure of mosques and the suspension of congregational prayers also applies to this year’s Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The statement said that the Friday and Eid al-Fitr prayers which are held exclusively in the presence of 40 worshipers, as per the Hanbali doctrine, mainly Imams, Muezzins and staff of the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque, will be broadcast on TV and radio channels, while affirming that it is not permissible to follow the imam in prayer broadcast on radio, television and other means of communication.

The Ministry also stressed it will be in contact with the competent authorities to follow up on the Covid-19 status, and will reopen all mosques as soon as the risk of the pandemic passes.

On the occasion of the Eid, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and the government, the honourable Qatari people, and the entire Islamic nation.