Preparations for Eid Al-Adha 2020

Municipalities announced their intensive preparations for Eid Al Adha through action plans prepared by the Municipal Control Department and the Department of Services Affairs, which included intensifying inspection campaigns on food facilities along with sterilizing, disinfecting and equipping public parks to receive visitors.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment said the municipalities have set a work plan that includes the implementation of intensive daily campaigns on meat and poultry stores, vegetable and fruit shops, candy stores and nuts, and daily inspection of the complexes, centers and consumer societies to ensure the safety of the products offered for sale and special offers, as well as inspection of outlets selling meat, fish and poultry in complexes and consumer societies.

Under the work pan, the inspectors will monitor the food establishments to ensure the application of health requirements and standards in the field of storage of all kinds of refrigeration, freezing or dry storage, and to ensure that workers hold valid health certificates in the food establishments, and they follow health requirements and standards when dealing with foodstuffs, and the safety and validity of these materials for human consumption.

The municipalities provide high-quality veterinary service in the abattoirs through a team of inspectors and veterinarians to monitor meat shops of all kinds, complete veterinary supervision on all stages of slaughtering in the abattoirs, and inspect the daily operations and the immediate destruction of those not fit for human consumption.

The statement pointed out that cooperation and coordination is continuing with Widam company to increase the number of butchers, cleaners and security personnel to maintain the system and publications will be printed on how to choose and preserve the sacrifices in order to provide a high-quality service during the days of Eid Al-Adha. Working times will be from 5am until 5pm on a shift basis to receive the public and do veterinary examination. The veterinarians will also examine the fish coming from the sea directly to the deck of the Corniche.

In addition to that, food inspectors and veterinarians will implement campaigns to guide and alert all food establishments of all kinds to upgrade the health requirements of buildings and facilities and the safety of food handling procedures, monitor any violations if found and take appropriate legal measures towards violators in order to preserve health and the public interest. The competent team to receive complaints will be available during the Eid period, daily and around the clock.

The statement indicated that during Eid Al-Ahda holiday, requests for insect and rodent control will be implemented during the morning period, while the removal of sewage will be in the evening period, according to the public’s requests.

Food inspectors will implement intensive daily inspection campaigns on all the places that sell and trade foodstuffs, and focus on sweets, nuts and vegetable shops as they increase their sales during the Eid holiday to ensure the safety of all the foodstuffs offered for sale in terms of the safety of storage, preservation, presentation, validity and the safety of the workers in the those stores.

The public inspectors will inspect public streets, squares, neighborhoods, public parks, as well as the fronts of shops and restaurants to control public cleanliness violations, and work sites for companies that carry out excavation and construction work within the administrative borders of the municipalities, the statement added.

According to the statement, the municipalities carry out daily sterilization and disinfection campaigns for all streets, shops, and labor gatherings, as part of the preventive and precautionary measures to combat COVID-19. These campaigns will be intensified along with those targeting insect and rodent control in preparation for Eid Al-Adha.

All public parks as well as the Corniche are also being cleaned, sterilized and disinfected on a regular basis.

During the month of June, the Urban Planning Sector of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment completed 6,667 transactions, which included: 2,048 transactions in the Land and Survey Department, 1,849 in the Urban Planning Department, 1,620 in the State Properties Department, 624 in the Infrastructure Planning Department, and 526 transactions in the Expropriation Department.