Prepare for a new “feature” from “WhatsApp”

It is reported that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature that will permanently mute groups and annoying individual chats.

The new technology will be adopted in the beta, via the Android operating system.

WhatsApp will enable users to limit the time to mute any notifications from individual chats or groups, starting from 8 hours and reaching a full year.

Also, the “Always” icon will be added to the Duration field, which will permanently mute the notifications.