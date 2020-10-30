Promotions and offers at major retail outlets in Qatar

Qatar residents stand to benefit from an array of end-of-month promotions and special discounts – from non-food products such as apparel, shoes, and furniture to groceries and fresh items – offered by major retail outlets and boutiques in Doha.

Customers have been receiving text messages (SMSs) from renowned brands, announcing deals valid until tomorrow (October 31) while other decided to extend it until next month.

For example, Fifty One East, Shoes & Handbags, Decode and many more stores are offering up to 50% off for from yesterday (October 29) up to November 27. Aeropostale has a half price offer at its outlets at Ezdan Mall, Gharrafa, and Doha Festival City until tomorrow while Clarks’ sale (shoes) of up to 50% off will run until November 27 at Lagoona Mall.

Customers planning to shop at Ikea are encouraged to download the ‘Blue Rewards’ mobile app for them to get free delivery, in addition to a 15% off on Swedish Food Market plus cashback.

Apart from huge discounts, Carrefour Qatar is giving shoppers the chance to win prizes with its ‘Spin & Win 2,000 trolleys’, ‘Order Online Get Promocode’, and Scan MyCLUB & Win QR20,000 (20 winners of e-gift card), as it marks its 20th anniversary. It will conclude on November 3.

Carrefour is also offering a 20% discount on several categories (food and non-food items) credited as MyCLUB points, which include fresh fruits, fish, butchery, rice, coffee and tea, pet food, canned food, cheese, para-pharmaceuticals, sports equipment, house equipment, car accessories, and toys, among others.

Electronic devices, home appliances, kitchen and cooking wares, and tools, among others, are also on sale at Carrefour stores.

“We are taking advantage of the promotions and huge discounts at Carrefour and different retail outlets at malls, buying stuff that we can send to our families and relatives back home via sea cargo,” said Filipino expatriate July P who regularly sends packages to the Philippines. Since he and his family preferred to take their 30-day annual vacation in Qatar itself in December, he said they decided to send their parents, siblings, and close friends some groceries, chocolates, nuts, kitchen wares, cosmetics, and other items which are only available locally.

Besides retail outlets, July P noted that cargo agents also offered some promotions and discounts for the upcoming holidays back home. It is learnt Mall of Qatar’s (MoQ) ‘Shop and Win’ campaign, which gives shoppers a chance to win BMW and Mini cars, also enticed many to visit the mall’s retail outlets.

MoQ handed over car prizes to the first three weekly winners recently.

Shukran card holders can also avail of the 20% Value Back for a minimum purchase of QR250, as well as discounts and ‘mega offers’, from a number of shops and boutiques, including Splash, Babyshop, Home Centre, and Kalyan Jewellers until tomorrow (October 31).

this article is copied from here