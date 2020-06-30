Public parks to open in Qatar with exceptions

All public parks in the country will be open from Wednesday but play areas will remain closed, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has said.

Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality has surrounded the kids’ play areas with warning tapes in places like the Al Khor Corniche, Al Thakhira walking corridors, Al Kaban Park, Al Farkeh Beach and other parks to prevent their use in line with the rules for Phase 2.

Al Farkeh Beach offers all necessary services to visitors, such as a mosque, toilets and sunshades. Besides, the necessary maintenance, cleaning and sanitisation works have been carried out at parks and beaches in the municipality in time for the opening.

Al Sheehaniya Municipality has also done all the necessary works at parks there so that they are fully ready to receive visitors. Similarly, Al Shamal Municipality has carried out an intensive campaign to clean and prepare beaches and parks there, including the Al Shamal Corniche, Al Ghariya Beach, Al Maroona Beach, Al Jessasiah Beach, Abu Dhalouf Beach and Fuwairit Beach. All necessary maintenance and cleaning works have been done there in addition to equipping them with the basic services and facilities for visitors.

Similar work has been carried out at the beach in Al Wakra, too.