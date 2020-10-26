Qatar : 3 more entities have joined a boycott movement against French products

Three more entities have joined a boycott movement against French products, which started in protest against the “anti-Islam” attitude in France following the killing a teacher who showed his class caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.



The Approved Market in Aspire Zone, the Khulud Pharmacy and Le Tran Blue Restaurant are the latest firms that have announced withdrawal of French products from their respective concerns.On Friday, Qatari supermarket chain Al Meera announced withdrawal of French products from all its branches.

The same day also saw Qatar University announcing the indefinite postponement of a French Cultural Week scheduled to be held on the campus.

Hashtags on boycotting French products have gone viral in the Arab world, as social media users condemned the “anti-Islam” attitude in the European country following the killing a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.