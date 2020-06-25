Qatar: 50% of the employees will return to workplace

The Cabinet on Wednesday affirmed that the precautionary measures taken to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will continue until further notice.

The decision, which is effective from July 1, came after the Cabinet listened to a detailed presentation made by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of the virus.

Within the framework of the plan to gradually lift the COVID-19 restrictions, the Cabinet decided to amend its decision regarding reducing the number of employees present in the workplace of government entities as well as the private sector.

As per the decision, no more than 50 percent of the total number of employees will return to workplace, while the rest of the employees will continue their work remotely from their homes, or when requested, as appropriate.

The Cabinet also decided to amend its decision regarding the suspension of medical services in health facilities. The Cabinet allowed the private sector health facilities to provide service within 60 percent of their capacities while continuing to offer emergency services.

In implementation of the decision, the Cabinet said the following measures must be taken into account:

● Continued implementation of the previous exceptions decided by the Cabinet in this regard.

● Adherence to health requirements, precautionary measures and procedures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

● The competent authorities – each in its jurisdiction – shall take the necessary measures in this regard.