Qatar: 7 conditions for exercising in 8 parks and gardens

The Ministry of Municipality clarified that the parks and parks that will open their doors to the public during the first stage are Al Wakra State Park and Al Sailiya Park – Abu Nakhla, Al Khor Park, 66 Al Qatifiyah Park, Al Shamal Park, Al Dafna Park, Museum Garden and Al Rayyan Garden (Green Carpet), from 4 am to 9 am and from 4 pm To 10 pm, stressing that entry to these parks and parks will take place after the following procedures:

* Show green color for precaution when entering the park.

* Measure the temperature before entering the garden.

* Follow the instructions and instructions and cooperate with the security men.

* Maintaining safety distance and social spacing (3 meters).

* Not to sit in the park and is limited to exercising only.

* Safe disposal of garbage.

* Ensure public and personal hygiene inside and outside the garden.