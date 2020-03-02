Qatar: A huge event canceled due to Coronavirus

The opening race of the MotoGP season in Qatar will not go ahead because of travel restrictions imposed on passengers from Italy due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Organizers said the event could not take place in capital Doha on March 8 because ‘Italy clearly plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class – both on track and off’.

‘The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, amongst other countries.