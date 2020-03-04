Qatar: Activity during March canceled due to Corona

What nationalities cant enter temporarily?
What nationalities cant enter temporarily?
Qatar Civil Aviation Authority warned the public that a document being circulated on social media that says the entry of travelers from certain nationalities to Qatar is restricted is fake.
"It is prohibited to accept all passengers arriving from Egypt, Oman, and Kuwait through intermediate points, including bearers of valid residence in the state of Qatar. Turkish and Iranian nationals are exempted from the above-mentioned decision." says the fake document that is addressed to all Airline and Travel Agents Managers.
This document actually is an altered version of an earlier notification by QCAA that informs of a temporary entrance
An event in Qatar canceled because of Coronavirus
An event in Qatar canceled because of Coronavirus
Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2020) due to be held this month has been cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe.
The March 16-18 DIMDEX was scheduled to take place atDoha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).
It was cancelled after consultations with public health officials and the government, the organising committee of the expo said in statement.