Qatar: Activity during March canceled due to Corona

Doha Film Institute (DFI) has canceled Qumra 2020 and all related activities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Qumra 2020 was scheduled to be held from March 20 to 25.

DFI tweeted: “Due to current global concern regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and with an awareness of our responsibility towards the health and safety of our valued guests and partners, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of Qumra and its related activities. #Qumra20”

