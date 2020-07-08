Qatar added something new to the Public Parks

The Ritz-Carlton offers great offers this summer
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is a preferred choice for families and individuals, as the five-star hotel combines contemporary luxury with authentic Arabic hospitality through award-winning restaurants, a world-class spa, a modern fitness center, unique views, and elegant rooms and suites. A wide range of services and facilities guarantee a good time. Where hotel guests find the following facilities and services: 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a 24-hour front desk, and facilities for people with special needs. The working group has worked to provide special and suitable accommodation offers for all segments of
A huge event to be held in Qatar in October
The fourth edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S’hail 2020) is slated to be held in October, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has announced.
One of the biggest annual events organised by Katara, this year’s S’hail exhibition is being planned to be hosted at Katara’s southern area from October 13 to 17, Katara said in a recent Facebook post.
S’hail has emerged as an international hub for hunting and falcon enthusiasts from all over the world.
The event provides an important platform to introduce Qatari culture and heritage to international visitors displaying