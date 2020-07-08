Mamoura Park
General 

Qatar added something new to the Public Parks

admin 0 Comment

Qatar added something new to the Public Parks

 

Ministry of Municipality and Environment represented by the Public Parks Department has placed waterers in various parks in the country.

The initiative is taken to preserve the bird population in the country and to help them survive during the summer period, with the noticeable rise in temperatures.

The Ministry added that these pots will be cleaned periodically and also clean water supply will be ensured in them.

Leave a Reply