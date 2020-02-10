Qatar advises citizens to reconsider traveling to this Country

The Embassy of Qatar in Singapore has advised all Qatari citizens wishing to travel to Singapore to wait until the conditions related to the coronavirus calms, except for the most urgent need.

The embassy stressed the importance of taking the necessary precaution, following the instructions issued by the local authorities through the website of the Singapore Ministry of Health, adhering to the procedures of the government of Singapore and avoiding crowded places and malls, in addition to contacting the embassy in cases of emergency on phone number (+6565939900).