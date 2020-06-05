Qatar: After the video of a driver..here is what happened

The General Traffic Department confirmed the seizure of the vehicle driver who inspected and tampered with in the Muaither area and who appeared in a recently circulating video.

It explained the traffic through its account on Twitter today: “Concerning the video circulated recently and related to the command of a vehicle inspecting and manipulating in the area of Muaither, we report the following: –

1- The vehicle has been seized

2- Transferring the driver of the vehicle to the Public Prosecution

3- Obliging him to compensate for the damages he caused to the street.

Recently, activists on the social networking site, Twitter, shared a video clip documenting of the incident at the Muaither area in a dangerous way on the street.