Qatar Airlines announced new discounts

Qatar Airways has invited its customers to embark on a journey to a world of exceptional luxury and benefit from amazing offers in the first and business class by saving 35% on these two levels.

Additional discounts can be availed when booking flights 15 days or more before traveling and said that Qatar Airways for its customers on its official account on Twitter “Take advantage of our amazing offers and travel to Europe, the Americas, and Africa or one of our destinations around the world. The offers that Qatar Airways offers are an invitation to all its travelers to discover new cities on its global network of destinations.