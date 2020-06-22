Qatar Airways: 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to maintain its position as the largest international carrier in the world, operating over 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations. The airline’s gradual rebuilding of its network continues with flights resuming in the past week to the following destinations:

Budapest (three weekly flights started 15 June)

Dar es Salaam (three weekly flights started 16 June)

Dhaka (three weekly flights started 15 June)

Istanbul (daily flights started 13 June)

New York (flights started 19 June, daily from 22 June and 10 weekly from 2 July)

As entry restrictions ease around the world, the carrier is also seeing a rise in bookings due to the strong levels of trust built with passengers as it took home over 1.8 million people safely and reliably during this crisis including many left stranded by other airlines. With demand steadily rising, Qatar Airways has increased frequencies to the following destinations in the past week:

Athens (increased from three weekly to daily flights)

Dallas-Fort Worth (increased from three weekly to daily flights)

Dublin (increased from five weekly to daily flights)

Islamabad (now operating double daily flights)

Jakarta (increased from four weekly to daily flights)

Karachi (now operating double daily flights)

Lahore (now operating double daily flights)

Milan (increased from five weekly to daily flights)

Rome (increased from six weekly to daily flights)

Singapore (increasing from three weekly to daily flights)

The airline also continues to operate daily flights to many key global destinations including Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Melbourne, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo and Zurich offering a resilient network that is designed for strong connectivity.

The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

For full terms and conditions visit website.