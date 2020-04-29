Qatar Airways: 3 options for travelers when booking until 30 September
Qatar Airways: 3 options for travelers when booking until 30 September
Qatar Airways has announced 3 flexible options for travelers when booking travel tickets until September 30.
It said in a tweet via her Twitter account on Wednesday evening: “We are pleased to enable our travelers to enjoy many flexible options when booking their tickets until September 30, 2020, where they can change the travel date without any additional fees, replace the ticket with a travel voucher or redeem the full price of the ticket