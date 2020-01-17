Qatar Airways added 8 new destinations

Qatar Airways wowed the crowds on the opening day of the Kuwait Aviation Show, showcasing two of the newest aircraft in its fleet alongside announcing new destination plans for 2020.

Eight new destinations will be joining the network this year in addition to the recently announced gateways of Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Osaka, Japan.

There will be two weekly flights to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, starting March 30, while two weekly flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, will start from April 1, which will be increased to four weekly flights from May 25. There will be three weekly flights to Cebu, Philippines, from April 8, daily flights to Accra, Ghana, from April 15 and three weekly flights to Trabzon, Turkey, from May 20. There will be five weekly flights to Lyon, France, from June 23, four weekly flights to Luanda, Angola, from October 14 and five weekly flights to Siem Reap, Cambodia from November 16.