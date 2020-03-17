Qatar Airways announces news on rebooking flights

Read next article ...

Till when Inbound flights will be stopped? Qatar's Government Communication Office has announced today the halting of all incoming flights to Doha for a period of 14 days in the wake of coronavirus spread. This can be extended further. The quarantine will be immediately applied to all citizens upon their arrival to Qatar, from any destination of the world for a period of 14 days, in order to preserve the safety of all, the GCO said. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said on its website: “Under the instructions of the Qatar Government, effective immediately, entry to the State of Qatar will only be allowed for Qatari nationals,