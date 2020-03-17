Qatar Airways announces news on rebooking flights

Till when Inbound flights will be stopped?
Qatar's Government Communication Office has announced today the halting of all incoming flights to Doha for a period of 14 days in the wake of coronavirus spread.
This can be extended further.
The quarantine will be immediately applied to all citizens upon their arrival to Qatar, from any destination of the world for a period of 14 days, in order to preserve the safety of all, the GCO said.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said on its website:
“Under the instructions of the Qatar Government, effective immediately, entry to the State of Qatar will only be allowed for Qatari nationals,
Ooredoo offers Free Data due to Corona
Ooredoo has announced its #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign, featuring a number of offers designed to support customers during the ongoing global Covid-19 outbreak.
Ooredoo said it is offering its customers extra data, faster Internet speeds and free Mobile Money remittances.
Ooredoo is offering extra data free to its prepaid and postpaid customers, while those with Ooredoo home Internet can expect faster speeds at no extra cost.
Mobile Money customers will also be able to send remittances home for free.
New and existing Qatarna 5G, Shahry 5G and Data SIM 5G customers will get double their data, with the free data