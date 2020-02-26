Qatar Airways announces temporary adjustments to its flights to 2 countries

Qatar Airways has announced some temporary adjustments to its flights to South Korea and Iran from February 26 until further notice, due to the significant operational challenges resulting from imposing restrictions on entry to some countries.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar said in a statement published on its official website that a continuous review will be conducted for its operations periodically with the aim of re-operating the flights normally once these restrictions are lifted.

The statement pointed out that: In conjunction with the restrictions imposed recently on travelers to these countries, Qatar Airways faces logistical challenges in the ability to operate flight crews on certain flights, which is reflected in its ability to maintain the smooth schedule of its flights to other countries. As a result of these challenges, the national carrier of the State of Qatar will temporarily adjust its flights to South Korea and Iran from February 26.

The statement added: With regard to flights between South Korea and Doha, the aircraft flying to it from Boeing 777-300 will be changed to a smaller Airbus A350-900 temporarily, with passengers from Incheon International Airport in South Korea accepting flights to one of our destinations Worldwide via Hamad International Airport, provided that Doha is not their final destination. For Iran, flights will be suspended temporarily to and from Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan as of February 26, 2020, in order to conduct a process to assess the conditions, which will extend for two weeks and no later than March 14, 2020. And for Tehran, the number of flights will be temporarily reduced from 20 flights per week to seven flights per week As of seven in the morning local time for the city of Doha on February 26, 2020. There will be no change to Qatar Airways flights to and from Iran.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “We still face significant operational challenges due to the restrictions imposed on entry to some countries, which negatively affected Qatar Airways flight crews and legalization of their duties, and led to reduced operational effectiveness. We restart our flights normally as soon as these restrictions are announced by global governments. “