Qatar Airways clarifies comments on allowing flights from June 1

Qatar Airways has denied the authenticity of the Twitter post, which indicates that Qatari citizens will be allowed to travel from next June 1.

This came in a statement posted on the official account on Twitter, where she said: Qatar Airways denies the tweet attributed to her account via Twitter, which was tampered with using the Photoshop photo-editing program, and attributed it to the national carrier to include allowing citizens to travel from June 1.

The national carrier called on everyone to investigate the accuracy of reporting the news, and also confirmed that it will take the necessary measures towards the promoters of such radiation and incorrect news.