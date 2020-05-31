Qatar Airways comments on flights to this Country

Qatar Airways has published an explanation – through its official Twitter account – regarding the resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Qatar Airways said: We note regarding what has been circulated through some news sites and social networking sites that the operation of our flights to the Jordanian capital Amman is conditional upon the appfli=roval of the relevant authorities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

And she added: Please visit our website or our official pages on social media or contact the Qatar Airways office in the Jordanian capital Amman to view the latest travel updates – phone number +96265679444