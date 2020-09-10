Qatar Airways continues Quarantine offers!

Quarantine packages for people returning to Qatar have been extended until October 31, according to information available on the Discover Qatar website.

Those who require a quarantine hotel booking need to do so via Discover Qatar. Bookings were earlier available until September 15.

Depending upon their country of origin, residents returning to Qatar are required to self-isolate at home for a period of seven days or go into a self-funded quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days’ self-isolation at home.

The recommended Steps for QID holders are:

* Visit Qatar Portal to request approval for your Exceptional Entry Permit

* Once approved, check the “Type of Quarantine” stated on your certificate. If this states “Hotel” then you must book a quarantine package hotel from Discover Qatar.

* Check availability for your confirmed flight.

* Book your quarantine package hotel.

* Book your flight.

* Ensure you have copies of your Exceptional Entry Permit and your Discover Qatar Hotel Voucher, as well as your flight documents when you check-in for your flight. If you cannot produce these documents, you may not be able to board your flight. Dates for your arrival and your hotel check-in must match.

Those under the age of 18 at the date of check-in must be accompanied by an adult (over the age of 18 at the date of check-in) throughout the full duration of their stay in the hotel.

The parent or legal guardian will need to contact Discover Qatar (via telephone or email) “so we can seek an advance exceptional approval (before the child arrives) to allow the parent or legal guardian to stay with the child at the quarantine hotel that is booked”. This will include an approval to meet the child at the transfer area of the airport to accompany them to the hotel.

Minors will not be able to board a transfer to the hotel unless met at the airport and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

QID holders will need to obtain approval to enter Qatar by applying through the Qatar Portal.

“Once re-entry is approved, you will receive a permit and can then book your self-funded quarantine hotel package, if travelling from a country not on the low risk list or if you are not eligible for home quarantine. QID holders returning to Qatar from one of the countries on the low risk will be required to self isolate at home for a period of seven days,” the website explains.

“If you plan to travel from a low-risk country, you need to have been in that country for at least one week before you will be allowed to travel to Qatar and home quarantine. If you have not been in that country for one week, you will be considered to have travelled from a non-low-risk country and will be required to enter self funded quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of self-isolation at home,” it continues.

QID holders are advised not to book a quarantine package until approval to return to Qatar has been confirmed.