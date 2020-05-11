Qatar Airways: Customers can redeem travel tickets

Qatar Airways clarified that its customers can exchange their tickets with a travel voucher that represents the full value of the ticket in addition to an additional 10% value as the voucher can be used for future trips and Qatar Airways is still traveling around the world while maintaining the security and safety of its passengers and employees at all times and announced the start of restarting its flights to Its global network of destinations is gradually in line with the increasing demand for travel and the easing of restrictions on entry to many countries around the world. Qatar Airways currently operates flights to more than 30 destinations around the world. It plans to operate flights to more than 50 destinations before the end of May by resuming flights to many destinations such as Manila, Nairobi and Amman. By the end of June, Qatar Airways is looking to operate flights to 80 destinations worldwide, including 23 destinations in Europe, four destinations in the Americas, 20 destinations in the Middle East and Africa and 33 destinations in Asia. The airline will allocate a strong schedule for many of these cities, with one or more flights a day to each destination.