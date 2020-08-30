Qatar Airways flies 14 weekly flights to this City

Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 14 flights per week to Nairobi, allowing passengers to continue their flights to more than 80 global destinations through the airline’s operations headquarters at Hamad International Airport. Its destinations, which would ensure meeting the goals of sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, said, “The past months have taught us to be more flexible during the period of the epidemic, so we are currently relying on our fleet of Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners to restore our network of destinations,” Qatar Airways said. “It has always been The airline’s flights are distinctive and entitled to privacy, as Qsuite’s seats that have won several international awards provide the utmost privacy in business class. Qatar Airways said, “The health and fitness center at the Oryx airport hotel opens its doors again, as there is a gymnasium, squash court and a simulator for a playground in the center. Round the clock golf and shower facilities for hotel guests and those traveling through Hamad International Airport.