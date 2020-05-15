Qatar Airways flies to more than 50 destinations by the end of May

Qatar Airways has announced that it will gradually restart its flights to its global network of destinations, in line with the increasing demand for travel and the easing of restrictions on entry to many countries around the world. During this crisis, Qatar Airways continued to operate flights to more than 30 destinations, which helped more than a million passengers to return to their countries, and enabled the carrier to monitor global travel closely and start planning for the re-launch of flights to more destinations gradually.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “During this crisis, our focus has been on our passengers and providing the best means to serve them. Qatar Airways has implemented pioneering hygiene and sterilization procedures and introduced flexible trade policies, enabling travelers to book Travel and they are assured. We have also maintained a network of flexible and strong destinations to help more than a million people return to their countries through our operations headquarters in Doha, not to mention the transfer of more than 100 thousand tons of basic medical materials and humanitarian aid where needed. ”

“While we monitor all indicators of the global travel market on a daily basis, we continue to focus on our primary mission, which is how to restore global travel traffic and find the best ways to ensure a smooth travel experience for all travelers to their final destinations. During this crisis, we have built solid bridges of trust With travelers, governments, and airports that we are a reliable partner that has proven its presence and presence for them in the most difficult times, and we aspire to continue to accomplish this mission at a time when we will continue to gradually rebuild our network of destinations. ”

The future of travel

While the current world situation is constantly changing, Qatar Airways has made a number of assumptions based on its unique perspective on this situation, being one of the few global airlines that have continued to operate flights to different parts of the world in the past few months. With the continuous developments regarding restrictions imposed on entry to countries, it becomes difficult to predict what the future of travel will carry in an accurate and clear manner, but expectations indicate that short trips will recover first, as well as with regard to business trips between large global cities gradually, as the world will witness a demand for Travel to visit family and friends after months of total closure and ban.

Qatar Airways will employ its diversified and efficient fleet of aircraft to operate aircraft of the appropriate size to meet the expected demand for all destinations expected to be relaunched. By the end of June, Qatar Airways is looking to operate flights to 80 destinations worldwide, including 23 destinations in Europe, four destinations in the Americas, 20 destinations in the Middle East and Africa, and 33 destinations in Asia. The airline will allocate a strong schedule for many of these cities, with one or more flights a day to each destination.

Gradual expansion

The gradual expansion in the first phase will focus on enhancing flights between the carrier’s operations headquarters in Doha with the global headquarters of its partners around the world, which include London, Chicago, Dallas, and Hong Kong. It coincides with the reopening of many business and tourism destinations globally, such as Madrid and Mumbai.

Qatar Airways currently operates flights to more than 30 destinations around the world. The airline plans to operate flights to more than 50 destinations before the end of May, with the resumption of flights to many destinations such as Manila, Nairobi, and Amman. The carrier will also add more destinations before the end of June. Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible standards of hygiene, which include regular disinfection of aircraft and the use of cleaning materials recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization, as well as conducting a thermal examination of flight crews.

In addition, the carrier protects its fleet through air particle purification systems that eliminate 99.97% of the airborne particles in the cabin, such as bacteria and viruses, providing maximum protection from infection. All the covers, bedspreads and blankets used on the aircraft are washed and dried at very high temperatures, while the earphone covers are removed and sterilized carefully after each trip. Then all of the above is wrapped by employees wearing disposable medical gloves.

The Qatar Aircraft Catering Company has become the first company in the world to obtain the ISO 22000: 2018 certification from Peru Veritas with accreditation from the UK Accreditation Services Authority. With the receipt of this certificate, it became evident that the Qatari catering company’s food security management system met the highest international standards. Tableware and utensils are cleaned with special cleaning agents and rinsed with purified, sweetened water at a temperature that kills all pathogenic bacteria. This process is performed by workers wearing disposable medical gloves, while cutlery is individually wrapped.

Destination Network

Qatar Airways’ network of destinations by the end of June in Africa .. Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Tunisia, and the Americas Chicago (Dallas, Sao Paulo, and Montreal..As for Asia, they include Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, Ahmedabad and Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Calicut, Kolkata, Colombo, Kochi, Dhaka, New Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kathmandu, Chennai, Mali, Trivandrum, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. As for Europe, it includes Athens, Budapest, Moscow, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Barr Shlona, Brussels, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Rome, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Manchester, Munich, Milan, Oslo, Berlin, Vienna, and Zurich.

As for the Middle East, it includes Amman, Beirut, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Tehran, Sulaymaniyah, Kuwait, Muscat, Mashhad, Najaf, Sohar, Salalah, and Shiraz.