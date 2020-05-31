Qatar Airways fly to 2 cities

Qatar Airways continues its journey to many cities around the world, including Frankfurt, Manchester, Jakarta and Manila, and Qatar Airways aims to help thousands of travelers to return to their countries safely and Qatar Airways said that restarting its flights to Brisbane in Australia makes it operate 21 flights A week to Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Qatar Airways said it is continuing its flights to 16 destinations in Europe, including London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and plans to add seven European destinations before the end of June.

Passengers traveling to and from these destinations will enjoy a smooth journey through its modern operations headquarters, Hamad International Airport, which won the title of the third-best airport in the world from the Skytrax International Airport Awards 2020, and Qatar Airways announced that it will gradually restart its flights to its global network of destinations in line with the increasing demand for travel and the easing of restrictions on entry to many countries around the world.

During this crisis, the airline continued to operate its flights, which helped more than a million passengers to return to their countries and enabled it to closely monitor global travel and begin planning for a re-launch of its flights to more destinations gradually. Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible standards of hygiene.