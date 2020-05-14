Qatar Airways gives a great offer to customers

Qatar Airways has said it is offering “even greater flexibility” to customers, as tickets are now valid for two years with unlimited changes allowed on dates.

A customer can also change his/her destination if it’s within 5,000 miles of the original one, the airline tweeted on Wednesday.

“Alternatively, you can swap your ticket for Qmiles to use however you like, or exchange it for a travel voucher with 10% additional value, also valid for two years,” it added.

The details are available at http://qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

“Hold on to your ticket. Keep your ticket and use it when you are ready with our extended ticket validity, now valid for two years from the date of ticket issuance for greater flexibility,” Qatar Airways explains on its website. “Call any of our offices or contact centres to extend your ticket validity.”

Highlighting the “unlimited changes” that customers can make, the airline says: “You can change your travel date or destination free of charge, as often as you need. You can change your origin to another city within the same country or any other destination we fly to within a 5,000-mile radius of your original destination.”

Customers can call any Qatar Airways office or contact centre to rebook.

Further, people can swap their ticket for Qmiles and redeem them towards reward flights, extra baggage or cabin upgrades when the time is right. “For every $1 , you will earn 100 Qmiles that are valid for at least three years, so you can have the flexibility to choose how, when and for whom to redeem them,” it adds.

Regarding exchange for future travel, the airline says one can can exchange a ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% additional value. Vouchers are now valid for two years from the date of voucher issuance.

The airline also assured customers that it would refund a ticket “to the original form of payment if a flight gets cancelled”.

“As we continue in our commitment to getting you where you need to be safely, we thank you for your trust. And, as we look forward, we are offering you more choices and greater flexibility so you can have the confidence to plan now and travel when you are ready,” the national carrier said. “Whether you have booked or are planning to book for travel up to September 30, you can rely on us for the best travel solutions.”