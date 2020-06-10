Qatar Airways has announced 3 flight starting July 15

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Venice, Italy, starting from 15 July 2020. This city, famous for its long history and fine arts, will become the third destination for the airline to restart its flights in Italy, in a move that will have a significant impact on the efforts made to enable The world travel and tourism sector is recovering. Qatar Airways will also increase the number of flights to Dublin, Milan and Rome, to a daily flight from June 13, 2020. As the only airline that has maintained a strong flight schedule during this crisis, the Qatar Airways has been able to monitor global travel traffic closely, as is the case with For passenger reservations. The airline is looking forward to providing comfortable and smooth flights through its award-winning operations headquarters, Hamad International Airport to its various destinations in the Asia Pacific region, especially Australia, which operates 21 weekly flights to four destinations in it. These are Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Qatar Airways will operate three flights a week to Venice on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which includes 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class. Qatar Airways has stepped up safety on board its flights to protect travelers and flight crews. The Qatar Airways has made a package of adjustments to its services, including the wearing of protective staff by the hospitality crew working on flights, and providing services on flights in a new way that reduces the communication between passengers and crew. Over the past weeks, hospitality crew members have used protective equipment such as masks and medical gloves to protect against infection during flights.

All travelers must now wear a face mask covering the mouth and nose on the carrier’s flights that invite travelers to bring with them in order to be sure of their comfort and suitability for them, knowing that the carrier will provide protective equipment for travelers if it is not available. Passengers will have the possibility to change their travel history an unlimited number of times without any additional fees. They will also be able to change the destination of travel as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination. Qatar Airways will not charge any additional fees for these services if travel (round trip) is completed before December 31, 2020, while ticket terms and conditions will apply after this date. Tickets booked for travel will be valid until December 31, 2020 for a period of two years from the date of issue.