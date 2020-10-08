Qatar Airways has announced flexible travel options

Qatar Airways has announced the renewal of its commitment to travelers, with the introduction of flexible travel options that apply to all tickets issued before December 31, and travelers who wish to change their travel plans can take advantage of the following advantages: First: Keep the value of travel tickets for two years. Second: Change the travel date for an unlimited number of times, and third: exchange tickets for a travel voucher with 10% additional value, which they can use in the future.

In the event that travel plans are affected by matters beyond the travelers’ control, travelers will have the following advantages: First: Change of travel destination – for Privilege Club members: The new destination must be within the same continental region.

For non-members: The new destination must be in the same country or 500 miles from the original destination, exchange tickets for Qmiles, and refund tickets without any fees. The new Qatar Airways rebooking policy will provide flexible travel options that will enable travelers to enjoy a reassuring travel experience.

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 650 flights a week to more than 90 global destinations, providing more travel options than any other airline in the world, and travelers with Qatar Airways will have the opportunity to enjoy the highest levels of sterilization and hygiene, whether onboard or on flights. At Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways has taken many measures to enhance safety measures onboard its flights, by providing personal protection equipment for the guest crew, a bag of personal protective equipment, and a face shield for passengers of all classes. Passengers in Qsuite business class seats have the opportunity to experience privacy at its best with the ability to convert the seat into a private suite and enjoy an oasis of calm and comfort, and passengers can also press the Do Not Disturb button on the seat to reduce communication with the hospitality crew. Seats to more than 30 destinations.