Qatar Airways has announced incredible offers

Qatar Airways Holidays has announced, “Incredible Staycation” offers in collaboration with Discover Qatar for memorable and safe getaways in and around Doha.

With these new packages, those that call Qatar home can treat themselves to a stay at a host of luxurious hotels including Sharq Village & Spa; Hilton Doha, West Bay; InterContinental Doha, Ritz-Carlton, Doha; Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel; Al Najada Doha Hotel; and Al Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

The staycation packages are carefully designed to provide customers in Qatar with a much-needed change of scenery in a safe and responsible manner. Beach lovers can enjoy a stay at one of Doha’s luxurious beach-front hotels, with pristine white sands and sparkling turquoise waters, minutes away from their room. Those that prefer to stay in the city can stay in luxurious palaces surrounded by lush botanical gardens.

For every booking made with Qatar Airways Holidays, customers will be treated to a complimentary Discover Qatar gift voucher that can be used to redeem a delightful three-course meal at one of the following restaurants in Souq Waqif: Argan, Al Terrace, or La Patisserie.

Deals are available for couples and include fine dining in romantic settings, room upgrades, discounts on spa and health treatments, sea view rooms, and much more. To take advantage of Qatar Airways Holidays staycation packages, customers must book by 28 July 2020 and stay between 12 July 2020 until 28 July 2020.

The following packages are available:

City deals

Al Najada Doha Hotel

• Deluxe Room

• Dinner for two at La Canella

• Breakfast for Two

• Free Room Upgrade

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels

• Deluxe Room

• Dinner for two at La Piazza or Al Shurfa

• Breakfast for two

• Free room upgrade

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

Al Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

• Deluxe Room

• Dinner for two at DELI kitchen

• Breakfast for two

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

• Welcome Amenity Kit

• 25% savings on food and drink

• 25% savings on all SPA & Health treatments

Beach deals

Sharq Village & Spa

• Deluxe Resort View

• Dinner for two at Al Liwan

• Breakfast for two

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

• Deluxe Room

• Dinner for two at La Veranda

• Breakfast for Two

• Free Room Upgrade to sea view

• Welcome Amenity Kit

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

Hilton Doha, West Bay

• Guest Room

• Dinner for two at Mawasim

• Breakfast for two

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

InterContinental Doha,

• Superior Room

• Breakfast for two

• Free room upgrade to sea view

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher

Ritz-Carlton, Doha

• Deluxe Room

• Dinner for two at Sel & Miel

• Breakfast for two

• Free Discover Qatar gift voucher