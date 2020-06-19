Qatar Airways has announced resumption of flights

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of flights to New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington Dulles in the US.

Qatar Airways said the flights to New York will resume on June 19 (rising to 10 weekly from July 2) and to Boston, Los Angeles and Washington Dulles from July 1.

This will see the airline’s US network rebuild to some 39 weekly flights by mid-July 2020.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, “Since the pandemic outbreak, at Qatar Airways we have been completely focused at fulfilling our mission to bring people home. We worked closely with governments around the world to ensure their stranded citizens could travel home safely and our repatriation efforts were widely recognised and applauded. The United States is historically a hugely significant strategic market for our airline and at the end of April, US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo personally expressed his appreciation of Qatar Airways’ continued assistance and the tremendous efforts extended by the airline to repatriate tens of thousands of Americans