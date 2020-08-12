Qatar Airways Holidays announced additional offers

Qatar Airways Holidays announced five additional hotels to its staycation offers in collaboration with Discover Qatar for getaways in and around Doha.

With these new packages, residents in Qatar can now treat themselves to a stay at a host of luxurious hotels including La Cigale Doha; Marriot Marquis City Center Doha; AlWadi hotel Doha MGallery; The Westin Doha; and W Hotel Doha. The offer is also still valid for Sharq Village & Spa; Hilton Doha, West Bay; InterContinental Doha, Ritz-Carlton, Doha; Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel; Al Najada Doha Hotel and Al Messila Luxury Collection Resort & Spa; The staycation packages are carefully designed to provide customers in Qatar with a much-needed change of scenery in a safe and responsible manner. Beach lovers can enjoy a stay at one of Doha’s luxurious beach-front hotels, with pristine white sands and sparkling turquoise waters, minutes away from their room.

Those that prefer to stay in the city can stay in luxurious palaces surrounded by lush botanical gardens.

For every booking made with Qatar Airways Holidays, customers will be treated to a complimentary Discover Qatar gift voucher that can be used to redeem a delightful three-course meal at one of the following restaurants in Souq Waqif: Argan, Al Terrace, or La Patisserie.

Deals are available for couples and families and include fine dining in romantic settings, room upgrades, discounts on spa and health treatments, sea view rooms, and much more. To take advantage of Qatar Airways Holidays staycation packages, customers must book by 30 August 2020 and stay until 31 August 2020.