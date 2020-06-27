Qatar Airways increased flights to this CITY

Qatar Airways continues to expand its network as travel restrictions around the world ease gradually. The multiple award-winning airline has increased its flight frequency to Athens.

From earlier three weekly flights, the airline is now offering daily service to the capital, which is also the largest city in Greece. “We’ve increased our operations to Athens, offering a daily service from today. A beautiful city steeped in history, and a gateway to some of the finest Greek islands,” said Qatar Airways on its official Twitter account.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar has also announced that it would resume its services to Beirut from next month.