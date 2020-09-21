Qatar Airways increased its flights to this Airport

The “travel weekly” website published a report in which it revealed that Qatar Airways increased its number of flights to Manchester Airport starting from the middle of next month, revealing that the Qatar Airways is operating 17 flights per week to Manchester Airport, which is the largest airport in the United Kingdom, after Heathrow Airport in the capital, London. This allows him to operate many non-stop periodic flights to airports in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, indicating that the work of the new flight system between Hamad International Airport in the capital Doha and its counterpart in Manchester will start from next October 15, and the report confirmed that this Qatar Airways move comes Within the framework of the company’s expansion project, after the crisis experienced by the global aviation market due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus, as Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom is part of a list of 13 destinations that the Qatar Airways will resume its flights to, or increase the number of aircraft directed to it weekly during the next stage, Noting that the number of airports that Qatar Airways will reach by the end of next month will reach 90 airports in various continents of the world, based on the statements of Mr. Akbar Al-Baker To the CEO of Qatar Airways, in which he explained that the company’s goal in the next stage is not only to rebuild its network after it was affected by the emergence of the global Covid 19 epidemic, but rather to work to operate the largest possible number of flights to provide the required flexibility on the part of airline passengers Country.