Qatar Airways introduces 5 plans for flights

Qatar Airways, via its official Twitter account, said on Tuesday that with more destinations restarting in the coming weeks, its new flexible booking policy gives travelers the opportunity to change the travel date or destination indefinitely and change their plans easily.

On its website, she explained that it provides multiple and more flexible options that enable travelers to plan confidently for their upcoming trips and travel when they are ready.

She continued: Whether you book your ticket, or plan to book it for travel by December 31, 2020, you can count on us for the best travel solutions available. Noting 5 flexible options for travelers are:

(1) Keep your ticket

Where travelers can keep their tickets and use them when they are ready to travel with the advantage of extending the validity of tickets, which reaches two years from the date of issuing the ticket., By contacting the offices of “Qatar” or the company’s customer service centers to extend the validity of your ticket.

(2) Unlimited change

You can change the travel date or destination without additional fees, and as much as you need to travel by December 31, 2020. You can change the destination to any other city that we fly within a radius of 5,000 miles from the original destination.

(3) Redeeming Qmiles

You can now redeem your tickets for Qmiles and use them as desired, whether for booking flights, or upgrades. Each USD of ticket value gives you 100 Qmiles valid for at least 3 years, with more flexibility to choose how, when, and for whom to exchange.

(4) Additional value in the future

You can exchange your ticket with a travel voucher for future use, and get an additional 10% value. Vouchers are valid for two years from the date the voucher was issued.

(5) Refund the value of the ticket as it was originally paid in case your flight is canceled.