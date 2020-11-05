Qatar Airways
General 

Qatar Airways is the first company to land in an international Airport

admin

Qatar Airways is the first company to land in an international Airport 

 

A water cannon salute welcomes the arrival of Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-900 at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday. Qatar Airways is the first airline to land on the Southern runway at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday. “We are proud to celebrate our arrival as the first global airline to land at the new airport’s Southern runway,” Qatar Airways said in a tweet. (TNN)