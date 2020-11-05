Qatar Airways is the first company to land in an international Airport 

Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar on this date
Indian Airlines Vistara will start flying to Qatar from India from November 19. The full-service airline, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore airlines, said that they will start flying to Doha from Indian capital Delhi.
As per Vistara website the flights will leave Delhi at 20:00 and will arrive in Doha 21:45 on Thursdays and Sundays and return from Doha at 22:45 and will reach Delhi on Thursdays and Sundays. The airline said that schedule is valid from November 19 till December 31. (Schedule is subject to regulatory approval.
A New WhatsApp feature
The WhatsApp application has revamped the methods of freeing up the storage capacity associated with it, making it easier for users to find and delete files that are taking up a large amount of their phone memory.
WhatsApp shared a video clip showing how the new mechanism works.
According to WhatsApp, the new tools will be available for users around the world this week.
The new adjustment method will be accessed by going to the Settings menu, then selecting Storage and Data, and then Memory Management.
In a simple way, the new WhatsApp tool will sort all conversations according to the